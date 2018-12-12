Whitehorse's movie theatres have been sold

Whitehorse's two shuttered movie theatres have been sold, according to Landmark Cinemas.

In an email to CBC on Tuesday, the company confirmed the sale but wouldn't say who bought the facilities, or for how much.

The theatres closed early in the pandemic and have remained closed even as doors opened at movie houses elsewhere in Canada.

Landmark wrote in a statement to CBC last month that it was "not able to confirm an opening timeline" for the Whitehorse theatres, and also would not say whether those venues would remain permanently closed.

A Yukon government spokesperson told CBC in July that she didn't think the movie theatres had been advised to shut down at any point in the pandemic — and pointed out that other, similar venues had stayed open.

CBC requested an interview with Landmark Cinemas last month. In an email reply on Tuesday, the company apologized for the delayed response, and confirmed the sale.

"Landmark Cinemas has operated in Whitehorse since 1980 and we would like to sincerely thank the residents of Whitehorse for their patronage over the past 40 years," the email says.