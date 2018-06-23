Whitehorse waste facility fire has flared up unexpectedly, says city
Fire started Wednesday night in construction and demolition waste
City officials say the fire that started Wednesday night at the Whitehorse waste management facility flared up unexpectedly early Saturday morning.
Myles Dolphin, the city's acting manager of communications, said the fire "flared-up significantly" around 6 a.m.
It began burning Wednesday at 10:22 p.m. at the facility, in construction and demolition pile waste, and was under control by 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Dolphin.
While the surface fire was extinguished, it kept burning beneath the surface.
The waste management facility is located by the Fish Lake Road and the Alaska Highway.
As smoke emanating from the burning waste may be hazardous, the city is cautioning residents in nearby subdivisions to minimize exposure by closing their windows and avoiding outside activities in the area.
Fire Services are on scene attending to the blaze.
