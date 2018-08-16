Whitehorse RCMP seize guns, money and 'large quantities' of drugs in June arrest

RCMP in Whitehorse have released details about an incident in June that saw shots fired from a vehicle, leading to an arrest and the seizure of guns, money and "large quantities" of drugs from two Hillcrest residences.

In a news release on Thursday, police said the shots were fired during an altercation late on June 19 and early on June 20, in the Echo Valley Road area north of the city. Two people in two separate vehicles had been in a dispute, and police say one of them fired shots into the other vehicle.

One of the weapons seized by police. (RCMP)

Police went to the scene, but the suspect was already gone.

On June 21, however, RCMP arrested 31-year-old Sheldon Lawrence Keobke in relation to the incident.

The next day, they also searched a vehicle and two homes on Dalton Trail in the Hillcrest neighbourhood. From the car, they seized a pistol, knife, drugs and "a large quantity of currency," according to the news release.

From the Dalton Trail homes, they seized more money, firearms, ammunition and "large quantities of cocaine and cannabis ... and suspected fentanyl."

Police say Keobke is still in custody.