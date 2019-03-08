Whitehorse jury finds man guilty of sexual assault against 14-year-old girl

A Whitehorse jury has found 22-year-old Yun (Ivan) Huang guilty of sexual assault against a teenaged girl.

The jury of seven women and five men returned their verdict in under two hours on Friday.

On Monday, the 14-year-old complainant testified in Yukon Supreme Court that she met Huang on the social media platform, Whisper.

It is an anonymous social media app where people post confessions. Users are assigned random names when they sign up. Although it starts as anonymous, people are able to message each other.

The court heard that Huang and the complainant then met in person in January 2018, and on one occasion went to Huang's home in Whitehorse.

Whether there was sexual intercourse between Huang and the teen was not in dispute, but rather if Huang knew the complainant was under the age of consent.

Before the jury began their deliberations on Friday, Deputy Justice Bonnie Tulloch took more than an hour to read her instructions to the jury.

She explained how the jury first must consider whether Huang could reasonably think the complainant was at least 16 years old or older, or took reasonable steps to determine that.

During his testimony, Huang said he believed the complainant was at least 19 years old, because she was taller than him and she was drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. Huang said he knew that 19 was the legal drinking age.

If jurors found Huang truly believed the complainant was over 16, they were to then move on to consider if the complainant unwillingly took part in the sexual activity.

Tulloch's instructions also asked the jury to disregard a comment made by defence lawyer Andre Roothman during his closing remarks. Roothman referred to the fact the complainant was a 14-year-old on birth control.

"The fact that [the complainant] was using the birth control pill during the time of sexual activity, does not mean that she's less worthy of belief, or is more likely to have consented to sexual activity," said Tulloch.

After the verdict, Tulloch said it was up to her as judge to decide what pieces of evidence lead to the conviction.

Tulloch ruled the complainant did not consent to her breasts being touched by Huang, and that Huang did not take all reasonable steps to determine the complainant's age before sexual intercourse.

Huang is not in custody and will remain on conditions until his sentencing hearing May 27.