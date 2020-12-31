Lawsuits filed over Whitehorse jerky that left family, woman 'severely incapacitated'

Two lawsuits have been filed over Whitehorse-made jerky that was apparently contaminated with THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

In separate but similar statements of claim filed to the Yukon Supreme Court on Dec. 13, a woman and a family of four allege they became "severely incapacitated" after eating jerky made by Off The Hook Meatworks in December 2020.

The CBC is not naming the plaintiffs because two of them are children.

Both parties are suing Off The Hook Meatworks owner and CEO John Pauch, who had not filed statements of defence as of Monday.

The allegations have not been tested at trial.

According to the statements of claim, the woman and the family bought bags of jerky from Off The Hook Meatworks' storefront and a local grocery store, respectively, within days of each other in December 2020.

The woman ate approximately half a bag of jerky while driving around and running errands, according to court documents, while the family, made up of two parents and two children who were both younger than five years old at the time, collectively ate an entire bag.

The woman and the members of the family became "severely incapacitated" and suffered "injuries, loss and damages," their lawsuits allege, experiencing symptoms including short-term paralysis, severe anxiety, nausea, vomiting, and cognitive and motor impairment.

The family's statement of claim says the four went to the emergency department at Whitehorse General Hospital and were discharged "while still impaired," with the effects lasting 24 to 36 hours.

The lawsuits do not mention what the jerky was allegedly contaminated with. However, the Yukon government's environmental health services branch issued a recall for Off The Hook Meatwork's jerky on Dec. 30, 2020, pulling the product from local store shelves due to possible THC contamination.

What appears to be a bag of jerky sits in a window of the Off the Hook Meatworks store in Whitehorse on Dec. 31, 2020. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

A Yukon health department spokesperson told the CBC at the time that the move came after Yukon RCMP and the Whitehorse hospital noted that a number of people over the course of a few days had reported feeling symptoms after consuming the jerky. Medical tests on the people who went to the hospital showed THC in their systems that they had not knowingly consumed.

The family's lawsuit says they were among the people who reported the situation to the police, providing statements as well as a bag of jerky they hadn't consumed to investigators.

Both the family and the woman's statements of claim allege that the "injuries, loss and damage" that they suffered were caused by negligence on the part of Off The Hook Meatworks' owner, including failing to provide "safe and reliable products" and failing to ensure "due care in the manufacturing and assembly process of [the jerky], including… allowing non-employees to access the commercial kitchen."

The lawsuits allege the family and the woman are still suffering from the impacts of the incidents, including post-traumatic stress, the "loss of function and quality of life" and requiring ongoing medical treatment and therapy. They're seeking general and special damages from Pauch as well as legal costs.

