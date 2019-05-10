Human remains found in Yukon River in Whitehorse

Yukon RCMP say human remains were found in the Yukon River in Whitehorse on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, according to police.

Investigators could be seen walking by the river in the Spook Creek area on Friday morning.

Police say in a news release that RCMP are working with the Yukon's Coroners Service on the investigation.

They say more information will be released "when possible."