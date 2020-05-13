Human remains found in Long Lake area of Whitehorse
Police in Whitehorse are investigating after human remains were found in the Long Lake area on Wednesday morning.
RCMP say human remains were found Wednesday morning, ask public to stay away for next few days
In a news release, RCMP asked the public to stay away from the area over the next few days as they conduct ground searches.
Long Lake is a popular recreation spot in the city.
Police say they're working with the Yukon Coroner's Service on the investigation.
No other details have been released.