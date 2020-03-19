61-year-old Whitehorse woman dead after house fire

RCMP, the Whitehorse Fire Department and the coroner are investigating a house fire Wednesday, in the neighbourhood of Porter Creek.

A 61-year-old Whitehorse woman was the only occupant of the house. She was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital.

In a news release, the Yukon Coroner's Service identified the woman as Catherine Rosaire Antaya, and said she was a longtime resident of the city.

No other details about the fire have been released.