Whitehorse house explosion now subject of criminal investigation, RCMP say

Yukon RCMP say a house explosion this week in Whitehorse that killed one person and injured another is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, police said the Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit is looking into the circumstances of the explosion that happened early Tuesday morning.

"Police can confirm their investigation has expanded into a criminal inquiry," the release states.

The explosion levelled a home on Bates Crescent in the city's Riverdale neighbourhood, scattering debris and causing damage to other neighbouring homes.

David Gould, 77, was killed when his home — next door to the blast — was damaged.

A resident of the house that exploded was seriously injured.

Scattered debris on the Bates Crescent property, a day after the explosion. (Maria Tobin/CBC)

There has been no official word on the cause of the blast. Police said earlier this week that the city's fire department was leading the investigation. The coroner is also involved.

Police said in the Friday news release that they would not comment further on their ongoing investigation.

They're asking anyone with information about the explosion to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 867-667-5555.