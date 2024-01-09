Whitehorse confirmed as host of the 2026 Arctic Winter Games

It's official — Whitehorse will host the 2026 Arctic Winter Games, and planning for the big event can now begin.

The City of Whitehorse, the 2026 Arctic Winter Games (AWG) Host Society, and the games' international committee announced on Monday that they had signed a hosting agreement for the event two years from now.

The city said last year it would host those games, once the territorial government also agreed to offer some financial support. The hosting agreement formalizes the plan.

"This is a formality, but this is also like, 'let's go,' it's time to go," said Tracey Bilsky, host society president.

"Definitely this is our chance to use some of all that planning that we did and that momentum that we had for 2020, to be able to actually realize the games and have people come to our territory and participate. So yeah, we're excited."

Whitehorse had last been slated to host the AWGs in March 2020, but that event was canned at the last minute as global concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic were quickly growing.

Unused volunteer jackets in 2020, for that year's planned Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse. The event was cancelled at the last minute in March 2020, as concerns mounted about the global spread of COVID-19. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

Then the regular hosting schedule was again upended by world events, when Russia was removed as host of the 2026 AWGs in response to the war in Ukraine. That left the games' international committee scrambling for a replacement host for that year.

Bilsky acknowledges that's put a bit of a time squeeze on the planning in Whitehorse.

"We don't have as much time as hosts normally have to pull these games together, but we have tons of experience in our territory and I'm just, I'm really confident that we're going to be able to do this well," she said.

Bilsky said one of the main tasks now is to build partnerships to help fund the event.

The territorial government agreed last summer to provide $4 million in cash to help fund the games, along with about $350,000 worth of in-kind donations. The cost of the event was estimated to be about $9.55 million.

Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott also said in July that the city would chip in about $250,000 in cash, along with another roughly half a million dollars' worth of in-kind donations. The federal government is expected to put in about $1.5 million, Cabott said, leaving about $3 million to raise through sponsorships and other in-kind donations.

"We're hoping we can rely on the same sponsors that were willing to sponsor in the last games," said Bilsky on Monday.

"We're going to need to be creative when it comes to our funding pockets, and it could be that we do have to cut some things because we don't have the funding for that. We want to be really realistic about it."

Bilsky said the event is expected to bring about 2,000 athletes and coaches to the city in March 2026. It will be the first time Whitehorse has hosted the AWGs since 2012.

In a statement, the games' international committee president John Rodda said the committee was "extremely pleased" to be returning to Whitehorse.

"We are grateful to the City for their enthusiasm and dedication to creating an unforgettable experience for participants, volunteers, and everyone involved," Rodda said.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2024 AWGs in Alaska are well underway. Those games will be held March 10 to 16, in Palmer and Wasilla.