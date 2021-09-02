Yukon hospital visitors must now be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the hospital corporation. Visitors will be asked their vaccination status on arrival.

The Yukon Hospitals Corporation said the new rules took effect Wednesday. Officials say it's a precaution to protect patients, visitors, staff and physicians at the hospital.

Patients and their support persons do not have to be vaccinated.

Visitation is being restricted as follows:

one vaccinated visitor or one support person for patients in inpatients, the emergency department and the intensive care unit.

one visitor to patients in the maternity ward.

one support person for those in outpatients and patients on precautions.

five consistent visitors (two at a time) for patients near the end of life, or on the advice of a doctor.

Support persons do not have to be vaccinated in order to enter the hospital. Those include guardians of pediatric patients, substitute decision-makers for patients, and people who provide assistance to patients with a mental or physical disability.

Patients and substitute decision-makers decide who may visit them.

"These measures limit the number of people in hospital to those who need to be here and maintain physical distancing, particularly in areas where space is limited," reads the Yukon Hospitals' website.