Whitehorse hospital heightens security after threat to employees

The Whitehorse hospital is on alert in response to an alleged threat against some employees.

In a tweet early Wednesday afternoon, Yukon Hospitals said the threat was directed at specific employees but did not offer any more details.

"Based on what we know, [we] have taken steps to further secure the hospital building, while maintaining access to critical hospital services for the general public," the tweet reads.

We are aware of a threat from an individual directed at specific WGH employees. We treat all threats seriously, and based on what we know, have taken steps to further secure the hospital building, while maintaining access to critical hospital services for the general public. 1/2 <a href="https://t.co/ett0KzIGg0">pic.twitter.com/ett0KzIGg0</a> —@YukonHospitals

It says the facility is open for critical hospital services and to the general public, but advised people that they may be redirected to another entrance or have hospital staff let them in.

Security personnel were monitoring the building and hospital.

In an email to CBC, hospital spokesperson James Low said RCMP have been notified.

"We are being cautious, but haven't yet moved into full lockdown of the hospital facility. We expect to remain in a heightened state of vigilance until we learn more," Low wrote.

He also wrote that there was no information or reason to believe that the threat extends to anyone or anything outside the Whitehorse hospital.