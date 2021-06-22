Use of restraints on palliative-stage man at Whitehorse hospital 'barbaric,' widow says

A woman whose palliative-stage husband was placed in restraints at Whitehorse General Hospital in 2017 says she believes the experience caused him unnecessary stress and confusion in the final days of his life.

Gayle Crawford, a retired nurse who now lives in Alberta, told the CBC she still regrets not advocating harder for her husband, Ken Crawford, and doesn't think the treatment he received was appropriate.

"I think we all hope for a peaceful and hopefully pain free death and not having to be restrained to our bed," she said in an interview last month.

"I've never seen a restraint like that in my life, and that was a lot for his little, frail body."

Crawford said she didn't speak out about the situation at the time because she was still working in Whitehorse and feared professional consequences.

However, she said she's comfortable sharing her experience now that she's no longer in the territory.

In an email, Matt Davidson, a Yukon Hospital Corporation spokesperson, said the corporation would never "comment about, question or debate a patient's experience through the media."

"We take all patient and family concerns seriously. We review all of these matters, and work directly with the individuals concerned to learn, improve and continue to provide safe care," he wrote.

"All we can say at this time is that we thoroughly review all concerns and take appropriate action as a result."

'Barbaric and excessive'

Ken went into the hospital in August 2017 for what was supposed to be a routine procedure, Crawford said, and she had expected to pick him up the same day. Ken was in the final stages of liver disease.

However, she recalled, the surgeon suggested that Ken stay overnight. Thinking nothing was out of the ordinary, Crawford went home after spending most of the evening at Ken's bedside.

She returned the next morning expecting to bring him home, but said she was shocked to find him in a multi-point restraint, with straps on his arms, waist and legs. Ken appeared frightened and confused about the situation, Crawford recalled, and was having a hard time speaking.

"It was barbaric and excessive," she said of the straps. "I can't describe how I felt when I looked at them."

Crawford said she learned from a nursing student that Ken had become "restless" during the night and at one point had tried to get out of bed. However, she said she believes restraining him was unnecessary, especially because he was in a palliative state — instead, someone should have called her about the change in Ken's condition.

"I could have [come to the hospital and] calmed him down," she said. "I just was really upset that all this was happening to my husband with me having no knowledge of any of it."

Crawford said she asked to speak with a doctor but was told no one was available. She recalled staying by Ken's bedside for the rest of the day and into the evening, and while he appeared restless at first, he calmed down as time went on.

Ken was still restrained when Crawford went home again that night.

A few hours later, she said she received a call that he had died.

Whitehorse General Hospital pictured in 2018. Crawford said she learned from a nursing student that Ken had become 'restless' during the night and at one point had tried to get out of bed. (Sandi Coleman/CBC)

Crawford estimated 36 hours passed between Ken walking into the hospital and his death.

"Although he was palliative, I don't think anybody expected him to die that quickly," she said, adding that she believed the physical and mental stress of being restrained "accelerated things."

"I have to live with the regret that I went home," she said. "I just didn't expect … that he would die, and I was so exhausted, but I will live with that regret forever."

Hospital's response inadequate, Crawford says

Crawford filed a complaint with the Yukon Hospital Corporation after Ken's death, but said she believed the response was inadequate.

While hospital management apologized, she said she never heard directly from the nurses who had placed the restraints on Ken. Officials also told her that there had been two "debriefings" for staff involved in Ken's care, but Crawford said she thinks management should have taken disciplinary action.

Asked if any staff members faced repercussions, Davidson, in his email to CBC, wrote that the Yukon Hospital Corporation "cannot publicly comment about personnel matters" for "privacy and confidentiality reasons," with details "only communicated directly to the employee or employees involved."

Davidson shared the corporation's restraint policy with CBC, which states that restraints are "used only as a last resort" after alternative measures "have been exhausted, proven ineffective and documented" first.

"The use of restraints shall be the least restraint possible, in the best interest of the patient and consistent with the overall therapeutic goal," the policy reads.

"A restraint is always a temporary measure and must be used for the shortest duration possible."

The policy has a listed initial approval date of July 2005 and a current approval date of Sept. 24, 2019.

Crawford said hospital officials told her the policy had been updated following Ken's death. Davidson did not respond to a question about whether that update had happened, and if so, which portion of the policy was updated.

Any changes, Crawford said, are too late for her and Ken. However, she said she hoped that by speaking out, she could encourage others who may find themselves in the same situation to keep advocating for their loved ones.

"I want people that are dying to never be restrained that way … It's not a time for a family member to find their loved one alone and restrained to the bed," she said.

"It's a time for compassion and kindness. It's a scary time for the dying person and it shouldn't be this way."