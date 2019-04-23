N.W.T. man charged after December home invasion in Whitehorse

Yukon RCMP have charged a man in connection with a home invasion and attempted assault that happened in Whitehorse last December.

In a news release, police say 29-year-old Billy Vaneltsi of Fort McPherson, N.W.T., was arrested on Thursday near Stewart Crossing, Yukon. A warrant for his arrest had been issued earlier.

Police say the incident happened on the morning of Dec. 31 in Whitehorse's Porter Creek neighbourhood. A man had reportedly forced his way into an apartment and attempted to assault a woman.

The suspect ran away when he discovered the woman was not alone in the apartment.

Vaneltsi is charged with break and enter, attempted sexual assault, assault and forcible entry.

Police say he appeared in court in Whitehorse on Friday and was remanded into custody. Vaneltsi's next court appearance is Wednesday.