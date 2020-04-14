Police look for arson suspect after vehicle fire in Whitehorse

Police in Whitehorse are asking for help to find a man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle last week in Hillcrest.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP say they were called to the neighbourhood just after 5:30 a.m. on Apr. 7. The release refers to "arson to a vehicle" but provides no other details.

Police say no one was injured in the fire.

They're asking for help to identify a suspect. A photo provided by police shows a man wearing a dark sweater and toque, blue jeans and black runners.

Anybody with information is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 667-5555.