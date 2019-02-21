Get your shovel! Heavy snowfall expected for southern Yukon

The holiday weekend in Yukon was set for a snowy start on Thursday night, with Environment Canada issuing a snowfall warning for much of the southern territory.

Whitehorse, Carcross, Teslin, and Watson Lake are all expecting 15 to 20 centimetres of the white stuff to fall Thursday, with high winds also forecast for later in the evening and overnight.

"For the commute home after work and such, you're going to want to drive carefully and also be aware of blowing snow conditions," said Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

He says a low pressure system is moving along the coast of Alaska, bringing snow into Yukon.

The Yukon government issued travel advisories on Thursday morning for several sections of the Alaska Highway, warning of heavy and drifting snow.

The storm is expected to clear out on Friday though — the Heritage Day holiday in Yukon — with clear skies expected across southern Yukon through the rest of the weekend.