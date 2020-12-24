Whitehorse pair facing charges after allegedly threatening others with hatchet

Two people in Whitehorse are facing a number of charges after allegedly taking over a private residence with a hatchet Tuesday evening.

According to a news release issued by Whitehorse RCMP, on the evening of Dec. 22, police received a 911 call that two people were "making threats and taking over another person's private residence."

Police learned en route that one of the individuals was armed with a hatchet.

When they arrived at the residence, police said they had to force their way in, ultimately arresting two individuals. They then searched the residence and found a .32 calibre handgun.

Police then charged 47-year-old Rodney Bailey and 32-year-old Lateesha Wolki with several charges, including:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon;

Possession of a restricted weapon, with ammunition;

Weapons possession contrary to order;

Uttering threats;

Mischief; and

Breach of recognizance.

In the same news release, RCMP announced that Bailey was facing charges in relation to a Dec.16 incident in which he allegedly threatened a cab driver with an axe. Those charges include:

Assault with a weapon and uttering threats;

Being unlawfully at large; and

Obtaining transportation by fraud.

Both Bailey and Wolki are being held for a court appearance at Whitehorse's arrest processing unit, according to the release.