Whitehorse pair facing charges after allegedly threatening others with hatchet
One suspect also facing charges for threatening cab driver with hatchet in separate incident
Two people in Whitehorse are facing a number of charges after allegedly taking over a private residence with a hatchet Tuesday evening.
According to a news release issued by Whitehorse RCMP, on the evening of Dec. 22, police received a 911 call that two people were "making threats and taking over another person's private residence."
Police learned en route that one of the individuals was armed with a hatchet.
When they arrived at the residence, police said they had to force their way in, ultimately arresting two individuals. They then searched the residence and found a .32 calibre handgun.
Police then charged 47-year-old Rodney Bailey and 32-year-old Lateesha Wolki with several charges, including:
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon;
- Possession of a restricted weapon, with ammunition;
- Weapons possession contrary to order;
- Uttering threats;
- Mischief; and
- Breach of recognizance.
In the same news release, RCMP announced that Bailey was facing charges in relation to a Dec.16 incident in which he allegedly threatened a cab driver with an axe. Those charges include:
- Assault with a weapon and uttering threats;
- Being unlawfully at large; and
- Obtaining transportation by fraud.
Both Bailey and Wolki are being held for a court appearance at Whitehorse's arrest processing unit, according to the release.