A UFO crash in Whitehorse? No, just someone's amazing Halloween scene

Some people decorate for Halloween with jack-o-lanterns, skeletons, and cobwebs.

Jon Trefry of Whitehorse went a bit further — he transformed his entire front yard into a scene from The X-Files. He called for help on social media after getting the idea to build a UFO, from scrap.

"I went on Facebook and asked if anyone had old satellite dishes," he said.

Three people volunteered the old dishes.

'It's just for the the enjoyment of Halloween,' Trefry said. He even used some medical stickers and 'biohazard' warnings to build his alien quarantine. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Trefry says it was hard work getting them to his Porter Creek home. Some were still mounted in people's backyards.

"It was very, very heavy, and very awkward," he said.

He's thankful for the donated objects and the help he got to create an impressive scene — a metal UFO crashed in his yard, complete with lights and even smoke effects (thanks to a smoke machine Trefry uses in his side job as a DJ).

Trefry is a paramedic and he even used some real biohazard warning stickers to create an "alien lab" in his garage.

He hopes his house on Tamarack Drive will entertain children of all ages.

"There are no pop-up scares. It's just for the the enjoyment of Halloween — and no blood, because blood's too easy," he said.