RCMP look for witnesses, victims after alleged assaults at Whitehorse hair salon

RCMP in Whitehorse are looking for more potential witnesses or victims after two women alleged they were sexually assaulted at a hair salon in the city.

Police say a 28-year-old man was charged earlier this month in connection with the alleged assaults. He's since been released on conditions, including attending future court appearances.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP said on May 8 two women each reported allegations of sexual assaults that happened at Best Cutz in Whitehorse. Police say the two women each reported the same suspect and similar actions, taking place on different days while they were in the salon for haircuts.

The suspect was arrested a few days later, on May 12.

Police said the Best Cutz hair salon is aware of the allegations and has cooperated with the police investigation.

RCMP said there may be other victims who have not yet come forward to police. They're asking anyone with information to contact them at 867-667-5555.