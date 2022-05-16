Whitehorse city council to vote on making transit free until July 1

Whitehorse city council is expected to vote on a motion Monday night to make transit free for riders until at least July 1.

Mayor Laura Cabott told CBC's Yukon Morning that if the motion is approved, riding the bus for free could begin as early as Wednesday.

The mayor has been urging Whitehorse residents to find different ways, and times, of getting into the city's downtown since the April 30 landslide that blocked one of two main thoroughfares into downtown.

The Robert Service Way closure is expected to last at least another three weeks as the city prepares to build a sheet pile wall to help mitigate future landslides, allow it to remove the debris and reopen the road.

The April 30 landslide forced the closure of Robert Service Way, which has created traffic congestion at the intersection of the only other thoroughfare into the city's downtown. (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada)

The closure has created heavier traffic along the Alaska Highway at Two Mile Hill, the other thoroughfare into downtown.

"The inconvenience of this for commuters, I get it, it's quite frustrating," said Cabott. "We're trying to find ways to make this traffic congestion a little bit easier for people."

Changing traffic lights remains an option

She said changing the lights at the intersection of the Alaska Highway and Two Mile Hill to help alleviate traffic congestion also remains an option for the city.

"But what you have to remember though, is if you change lights for one area, then it can impact the satellites behind," said the mayor.

She added the city has to be careful that alleviating traffic congestion in one direction doesn't create problems for traffic coming in from other directions.