Whitehorse city council votes to extend food truck season

People in Whitehorse could soon be enjoying dishes from their favourite food trucks, after city council agreed to extend the season for vendors.

On Monday, Whitehorse city council amended a policy to allow vendors the opportunity to extend their seasonal operations beyond the normal period between May 1 to October 31.

The city's economic development coordinator Stephanie Chevalier said permits could be granted earlier in April, or past October. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis, and at the discretion of city development officers, she said.

"Their discretion is based on the weather conditions," she said. "On the snow removal conditions. On the cleanliness and readiness of the sites to receive the food vendors."

Chevalier said the role of the city's development officers also includes coordinating with other city departments to make sure the food truck sites are ready when the vendors are ready.

Stephanie Chevalier, economic development coordinator for the City of Whitehorse, said some vendors will be setting up shop as early as next week. (Submitted by the city of Whitehorse)

Chevalier said she's excited to see food truck vendors already taking advantage of the extended season. She said some vendors will be setting up shop as early as next week.

"It was a simple move," she said.

"I think from within the city it is possible to make quite a few of those little moves to improve the conditions for businesses. So I really hope that we can improve other of those policies to just give more economic opportunities to businesses."

Vendors are happy

Zhang LiangZhong, who goes by Johnny, is the owner and operator of the Azhong Noodles food truck. He specializes in handmade noodles.

He said he's taking full advantage of the early extension.

"I'm waiting for the inspection," he told CBC News. "Next week I should be open."

LiangZhong said being able to open early will allow him to serve residents and visitors who are out and about enjoying the warmer weather after a long winter.

Azhong Noodles in Whitehorse. Owner Zhang LiangZhong said he is taking full advantage of the extension and the warm weather. He said he'll be open for business next week. (Submitted by Zhang LiangZhong)

Ron Davis co-owns the food truck The Gravy Train with his wife Kristin. They specialize in hot dogs, poutine and other creative dishes and can often be found at events and festivals around the territory.

"Anything that would extend our season is good," Davis wrote in an email to CBC News.