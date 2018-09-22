'I heard a huge explosion': Early morning fire in Whitehorse's Hillcrest neighbourhood

A garage was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning in Whitehorse, according to the local fire department.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. local time in the city's Hillcrest neighbourhood.

As of 8 a.m., firefighters were still at the scene, a dispatcher told CBC News.

A fire engulfed a garage in the Hillcrest neighbourhood of Whitehorse Saturday morning. (Elyn Jones/CBC)

"I heard a huge explosion," said Kirsten Martin, a resident who lives in the Granger neighbourhood, through Facebook messenger.

"It shook my house in Granger, then I heard a rapid succession of very quick pops."

Black smoke could be seen from photos sent from Martin's bedroom window Saturday morning.

"Scary stuff," she said.

Martin took this shot of black smoke viewed from her home in Whitehorse's Granger neighbourhood, Saturday morning. (Submitted by Kirsten Martin)

More to come.