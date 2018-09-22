New
'I heard a huge explosion': Early morning fire in Whitehorse's Hillcrest neighbourhood
A garage was engulfed in flames at about 7 a.m. in Whitehorse.
Firefighters are currently at the scene of the fire, according to dispatcher
A garage was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning in Whitehorse, according to the local fire department.
The fire happened around 7 a.m. local time in the city's Hillcrest neighbourhood.
As of 8 a.m., firefighters were still at the scene, a dispatcher told CBC News.
"I heard a huge explosion," said Kirsten Martin, a resident who lives in the Granger neighbourhood, through Facebook messenger.
"It shook my house in Granger, then I heard a rapid succession of very quick pops."
Black smoke could be seen from photos sent from Martin's bedroom window Saturday morning.
"Scary stuff," she said.
More to come.