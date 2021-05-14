Skip to Main Content
No charges for Whitehorse student accused of sexual assault: RCMP

Yukon RCMP say no charges will be laid against a male high school student in Whitehorse who was alleged to have been sexually harassing or assaulting his peers.

Investigation launched after allegations made around the school and on social media

CBC News ·
RCMP said in a news release on Thursday that their investigation into the allegations against the student is now complete and no charges were laid. (CBC)

In a news release on Thursday, police said they launched their investigation after learning of allegations made against a male student at the school, and in online posts.

The release says the police investigation is now complete.

Police also looked into reports of threats that had been made against the male student.

"Supports were put in place for all involved," the release says.

RCMP say they encourage anyone to report allegations made on social media about sexualized violence. Victims should call police and can also call the Sexualized Assault Support Line at 1-844-967-7275.

