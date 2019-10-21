Whitehorse school evacuated after bomb threat

Whitehorse's F.H. Collins Secondary School was evacuated early Monday afternoon, after officials say a bomb threat was made against the school.

In a statement, Jason Mackey, education department spokesperson, said students were moved to the school's designated evacuation area just after 1 p.m.

The road into and out of the Riverdale neighbourhood was also closed for about an hour. It was reopened just after 2 p.m.

Mackey said RCMP are investigating.

He said parents can pick up F.H. Collins students at nearby Selkirk Elementary school, starting at 3:30 p.m. The parking lot at F.H. Collins school is closed while police investigate, he said.

The school is expected to open as usual Tuesday morning, but Mackey said that will be confirmed later.

No other details have been released.