Whitehorse dads celebrate first Father's Day with son named Yukon

A pair of dads in Whitehorse, Yukon are celebrating their first Father's Day after what they call an "express version" of surrogacy that led to the birth of their son, Yukon, about two months ago.

"It happened so quick that actually, Allen didn't have time to get from the hotel to actually witness the birth," said Greg Shaw. "We were Facebook messaging through video so we could watch the birth while he was running down the street."

Whitehorse General Hospital doesn't have a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), so when the surrogate for Shaw and his partner, Allen Penny, discovered her water broke prematurely on a Friday night in mid-April, she was medevaced to Providence Health Centre's St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver instead.

The two soon-to-be-dads jumped on a flight the next morning.

"We had an ultrasound that Monday as well and they had discovered that little man wasn't getting what he needed — I think it was called an intrauterine growth restriction — so they were going to induce that day," said Penny.

Once the induction began, he and Shaw took turns being at the hospital.

NICU nurses Quyen Tran (left) and Clara Vuong (right) stand with new dads Allen Penny (centre left) and Greg Shaw (centre right) and baby Yukon. (Submitted by Ann Gibbon)

The "big moment" came on Tuesday morning.

"Nobody was really prepared for how fast she was going to move through the labour process," Shaw said. "But from the time she was about two centimetres dilated, we delivered within 30 minutes."

Shaw was there as it happened.

"I had our friend's hand, she was squeezing my hand so tight, and then I was holding a camera at the same time, and I was watching the miracle of birth all at once," he said.

Penny, meanwhile, was "getting some looks" as he ran down Robson Street in Vancouver, trying to get to the hospital in time while watching the birth with his phone.

"I just remember walking in there, and seeing our friend on the bed, and then Greg was there and, like, the NICU nurses came in right away. That was the first thing I saw. They grabbed him right away to make sure he was okay," Penny said. "He was perfect."

The dads credit the NICU staff for doing a great job of taking care of them, their surrogate and their son.

Starting a family in Whitehorse

The first time the couple had a conversation with their friend who offered to be a surrogate was last June.

"It hasn't even been a year since our first conversation and at this point, now we have a two-month-old. It was kind of a surrogacy express version for us," Shaw said.

But, he said, raising a family has been important to both of them since they started their relationship. It was on their minds as they visited Whitehorse from New Brunswick for a few days in 2019 to see if it would be the right fit.

"One of the last days we were actually here, we were driving in the city somewhere and I looked over at Allen and thought, 'If we move here, this is the place where we start our family.'"