Whitehorse Emergency Shelter preparing feast for up to 300 people on Christmas Day

One of the largest Christmas Day gatherings in the Yukon this year will take place at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter where up to 300 people are expected for a turkey lunch.



Staff anticipate about 40 people will also need a place to sleep on Christmas, and say many are in need of warm clothes.



The shelter at 405 Alexander Street is run by the Council of Yukon First Nations and Connective, a social services non-profit. Connective senior manager Kaitlyn Spurvey said that those marking the festive season at the shelter tend to be experiencing "a lot of different emotions."

"There's a lot of happiness, there's a lot of celebration, but on the other side, it can be a really difficult time of year for people to process. Some people are feeling sadness, feeling grief. Maybe they've lost loved ones. Maybe relationships aren't as close as they were, or have been estranged," she said.

Spurvey said the shelter's staff will be working around the clock over the holiday season to create a "sense of community" for people who don't have homes or families.

"A lot of our staff are willing, and choosing, to work over the holidays so they can spend time with folks here. And [they] aren't spending time with their families and friends at home. So I think that just speaks to how incredibly lucky we are to have such a great group that works with us," she said.

Staff working at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter are foregoing time with their families over the holidays so they can spend time with those seeking assistance at the shelter. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Since early November, housing support worker Colleen Kinch has been putting up decorations and planning holiday activities.

She has organised Christmas card making, a crib tournament, and a bingo night in the lead-up to the big day, and has booked musicians to play at the shelter on Christmas Day.

Kinch has also packed gift bags for guests, prepared stockings to hang on doors at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning, and created centrepieces to go on tables for the Christmas lunch.

Its a labour of love that she has repeated for seven Christmases in a row.

"People so look so forward to that meal, and that touches me," she said.

"Doing this, I believe.. we've all come from a family. So it feels like family that day, or it brings back good memories or it makes them look forward to tomorrow."

This year, the Christmas Day lunch will be a full turkey meal with stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables and cranberry sauce, followed by cheesecake baked in-house.

Kinch said she'll also be planning events for New Year's Eve, to get people at the shelter dancing and singing.

"It's my passion. It's good to see people smiling...they can't thank me enough. They come up with their hugs ... it's such a community here and I get emotional about it because they're beautiful people."

Colleen Kinch has been preparing centerpieces for the Christmas lunch and stockings to hang at 3am on Christmas morning. "It's my passion. It's good to see people smiling," she said. (Katie Todd/CBC)

Spurvey said the shelter welcomes any donations from the public between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

At the moment, it is particularly in need of warm clothing, including gently used boots, socks, winter coats, pants, sweaters and gloves.