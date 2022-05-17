No one hurt in fire at Whitehorse's Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs

No one was hurt in a fire that broke out at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in Whitehorse Monday afternoon, according to general manager Andrew Umbach.

According to another witness, firefighters arrived on scene and put out the fire.

Chris Madden was at the facility with his mother and mother-in-law.

He said he thinks the fire burned for about half an hour.

Madden said he was leaving one of the pools and walking down a hallway when he saw people on a ladder being helped by one of the guests.

He said staff and guests were using a garden hose to try and douse the flames.

"You can see the metal roof was all steaming wherever the water was touching," he said. "You could see that the fire was more than just in a chimney. Ultimately, we all evacuated and the fire grew quite a bit."

Madden added there were up to six fire trucks on the scene.

He said at first, people were calm and the fire didn't appear as serious as it turned out to be.

He said he was in the room where the fire was, standing beside the person who pulled the fire alarm.

"Admittedly, at the moment, I thought it was perhaps a little bit not necessary to do that [but] obviously, it was an excellent call," said Madden.

The full extent of the damages remains unknown. The facility, the former Takhini Hot Springs, had undergone major renovations over the past three years and had just opened under a new name last week.