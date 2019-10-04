Drug charges follow 3 separate vehicle searches this week in Whitehorse

Three people have been arrested on drug charges in Whitehorse, after three separate vehicle searches downtown in the last few days.

On Sunday, a 43-year-old man was arrested after police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Fourth and Second Avenue in downtown Whitehorse. RCMP searched one of the vehicles and found 29.8 grams of suspected cocaine and 121 grams of pot along with drug paraphernalia.

The suspect faces possession and trafficking charges.

Then on Tuesday, a 32-year-old woman was charged after police conducted a traffic stop on Fourth Avenue. RCMP seized "an amount" of suspected crack cocaine and some cash.

She's been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

On Wednesday, a 60-year-old man was also arrested and charged after a traffic stop, on Second Avenue. Police seized 12 grams of suspected cocaine, 9.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, some drug paraphernalia and cash.

He was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.