2 arrested in Whitehorse after drug bust in downtown building

RCMP in Whitehorse arrested two people at an apartment building in the city's downtown Friday afternoon, after using gas to flush the suspects out of the building.

Staff Sgt. Kent Langley said the search warrant was executed under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

Police in tactical gear were seen outside the building at Sixth Avenue and Black Street. There was a broken window where police sent gas into the residence, and officers wearing masks were seen coming out.

Police also sent a drone into the building.

"We use the gas to force the people out of the residence, then we use the drone rather than putting a police officer or even a police dog in, to check the [premises]," Langley said.

Nobody was hurt during the search, he said, and no charges have yet been laid.

Police briefly taped off several blocks of Sixth Avenue during the raid. At least one resident was unable to enter his home while events unfolded.

Nearby streets reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.