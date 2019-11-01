Man charged following traffic stop in Whitehorse that netted drugs and money

Police have charged a 26-year-old man with possession for the purpose of trafficking after a traffic stop Wednesday in Whitehorse.

According to an RCMP press release Thursday, Khristopher McCormick was arrested on 3rd Avenue by Yukon RCMP, including members of the Federal Investigations Unit and the Whitehorse detachment.

Police seized powdered and crack cocaine, along with $2,320 in cash, and the red 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 McCormick was driving.

McCormick appeared in court and was released on conditions. His next court appearance is Nov. 5.