Drive-thru restaurant proposed for Alaska Highway corridor in Whitehorse

Whitehorse city councillors are mulling something that would be a new sight in the city — a drive-thru restaurant along the Alaska Highway corridor.

The proposed business — not named in council documents — would be built on an empty lot on Range Road, just off the highway and adjacent to the airport. The lot's zoning currently allows for an eating or drinking establishment, but not with a drive-thru. That would require an amendment approved by council.

At a meeting this week, some councillors seemed receptive to the idea.

Councillor Jocelyn Curteanu said the highway drive-thru "might not be a bad idea." She said it would be a convenience for travellers.

"To have to go all the way downtown to get something quick, if you were already on the highway, I think is quite an inconvenience," she said.

In 2016, another proposal for an Alaska Highway drive-thru (further north, at the Kopper King) came before council and city staff recommended against it. Staff suggested the idea was not in line with the city's official plan, as it might compete with downtown businesses and also be out of line with the city's anti-idling goals.

Council ended up approving that proposal anyway, though no drive-thru establishment has yet been built on that site. The city's other existing drive-thrus are all in the downtown area.

Other businesses may follow, city staff says

In its report to council, city staff noted the convenience of a drive-thru but also suggested that re-zoning the lot might pave the way for more.

"If permitted, and an eating and drinking establishment with a drive-through component proves successful in this location, it will encourage competing QSR [Quick Service Retail] to follow suit and relocate from downtown to take advantage of larger lots without the same constraints that occur downtown," the report reads.

"They can not only attract a cluster of competitors but also other commercial operators including pharmacies, convenience stores, gas bars, arts and crafts shops etc. who seek a share of the large customer base."

Councillor Laura Cabbott was skeptical about that, though. She noted that there wasn't much room for other businesses to set up near that particular spot.

"So it seems to me, you know, unless I'm seeing this differently, there wouldn't really be an opportunity to flood it with other similar developments as this one," she said.

Councillor Steve Roddick said the drive-thru is appealing to consider during the pandemic, when the city doesn't want passing travellers to come downtown if they don't have to. But he says he's looking beyond the pandemic.

"If you approve a zoning request, something's going to be built there that's going to be around for a while," he said.

The zoning amendment will see first reading before council next week, with a public hearing expected next month.