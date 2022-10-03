Fire on 6th Ave closes intersection in downtown Whitehorse

A section of 6th Ave. in Whitehorse closed on Sunday evening after a fire in a downtown building.

Officials said Whitehorse's fire department answered to a call about smoke and fire on the roof of 604 6th Ave. — a residential building across from the United Church.

"Crews arrived and found smoke and fire on top of the building and are currently working to extinguish it," said Whitehorse Deputy Fire Chief Jason Wolsky at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Wolsky said it's too soon to say exactly what caused the fire as crews are still on site.

The building has been evacuated and it is uncertain how long it will take for residents to be allowed back inside.

"As far as injuries or accidents, I don't know at this time," said Wolsky.

There were four RCMP cars, three fire trucks and two EMS ambulances on site.