Fire on 6th Ave closes intersection in downtown Whitehorse

Whitehorse deputy fire chief Jason Wolsky says it's too soon to say exactly what caused the fire.

Building on 6th Ave. evacuated due to smoke and fire

Sissi De Flaviis · CBC News ·
Crews were still on site at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday answering a call for smoke and fire on top of the building on 6th Ave. and Main Street. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

A section of 6th Ave. in Whitehorse closed on Sunday evening after a fire in a downtown building.

Officials said Whitehorse's fire department answered to a call about smoke and fire on the roof of 604 6th Ave. — a residential building across from the United Church.

"Crews arrived and found smoke and fire on top of the building and are currently working to extinguish it," said  Whitehorse Deputy Fire Chief Jason Wolsky at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Wolsky said it's too soon to say exactly what caused the fire as crews are still on site.

The building has been evacuated and it is uncertain how long it will take for residents to be allowed back inside.

"As far as injuries or accidents, I don't know at this time," said Wolsky.

There were four RCMP cars, three fire trucks and two EMS ambulances on site.

