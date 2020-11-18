Whitehorse man in custody after domestic disturbance, high-speed car chase

Whitehorse RCMP say that they have placed a man in custody after a domestic disturbance call turned into a high-speed car chase.

In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, police said they responded to a call at a residence on Sunday around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim who had been assaulted and threatened with a knife. A child was also injured.

Police said the male suspect left the location in his vehicle before they arrived. When RCMP located the vehicle soon after, the vehicle "took flight at a high rate of speed" within the city, the news release said.

"In the interests of public safety, a spike belt was deployed that deflated the vehicle tires in a controlled manner and rendered the vehicle inoperable," police said. "After a brief pursuit on foot, the male was arrested and taken into custody."

Police said a Whitehorse man is currently being held in custody. He was set to appear in court Tuesday for the following charges:

Assault with a weapon.

Uttering threats.

Mischief.

Breach of undertaking.

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Flight.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are reminding people that if you are experiencing intimate partner violence, you are not alone.

If you need help and are in immediate danger, call 911. To find assistance in your area click here.