Whitehorse man accused of threatening to kill city employee

A Whitehorse man faces charges after police say he threatened to kill a city employee, and was later found with a loaded firearm sitting in his idling vehicle at home.

In a news release, RCMP say they received a report on Wednesday morning that a man had uttered death threats over the phone to a City of Whitehorse employee.

Police then went to the man's home in the Porter Creek neighbourhood. The release says officers found an empty vehicle idling in the driveway with a loaded long gun and ammunition sitting on the front passenger seat.

Police say they secured the vehicle and started work to contain the property.

The man came out from the back of the house soon after and was arrested.

The home was later searched and police seized "a large number" of restricted and unrestricted firearms and ammunition, the release says.

The man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death, and unsafe storage of firearms. He appeared in court on Thursday and was released on conditions.

RCMP say they are still investigating.