Whitehorse woman charged with 2nd degree murder in death of Greg Dawson

A 50-year-old Whitehorse woman has been charged with second degree murder in the 2017 death of Greg Dawson.

RCMP say Connie Peggy Thorn was arrested on Wednesday morning, in the city. She is schedule to appear in court on Thursday.

Dawson, 45, was found dead in the Riverdale area on April 6, 2017. Police said they had earlier been alerted to the death of a man in the area, and arrived on the scene to find Dawson's body.

His death was later deemed suspicious, and eventually police confirmed it was a homicide investigation.

RCMP say Thorn's arrest is the first major arrest of Yukon RCMP's Historical Crime Unit, which was established earlier this year. The unit is made up of three full-time investigators.