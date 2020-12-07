'Kind of heartbreaking': Whitehorse ski club says 2 snowmobiles stolen

Two snowmobiles were stolen last week from the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club, according to the president of the club's board.

"It's a very difficult thing to see equipment like this go missing, equipment that's really a community asset, stolen from a community organization. It's kind of heartbreaking," Jean-Paul Molgat said on Saturday.

He said it's believed the vehicles were stolen from one of the club's sheds, not far from the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre, on Friday between about 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

He said the snowmobiles are the Arctic Cat Bearcat 7000 groomer special model. They are used for grooming trails and for responding to emergencies.

They cost about $20,000 each, Molgat said.

The snowpack so far on the trails has worked in the club's favour, and a larger machine has been used for trail grooming, so those snowmobiles are not as essential to operations as they might have been, he said.

The hope is the snowpack stays the same until the snowmobiles are replaced, Molgat added.

"We're a non-profit society. We provide an essential, I would say, service to the Whitehorse community in that we provide an excellent recreational opportunity. We have 2,000 members this year, so a lot of people depending on this equipment being available," he said.

The RCMP have been notified, and the club is looking into if the cost for replacement snowmobiles will be covered by insurance, Molgat said.