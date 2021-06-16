'We're not invincible': Yukoners grapple with 1st COVID-19 outbreak in months
Territory has gone from no active cases to an outbreak in the last 2 weeks
A couple of weeks ago, things were looking brighter in Yukon — there were no more active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, a majority of adults were fully vaccinated, adolescents were getting their shots, and public health restrictions were slowly being eased as the longer days of summer beckoned.
Then darker clouds rolled in.
The territory now finds itself grappling with an outbreak in Whitehorse, new cases outside of the city, and another recent death — the territory's third since the start of the pandemic.
"I think it's definitely a reminder that, you know, we're not invincible to COVID here in the Yukon," said Selina Humphries of Whitehorse, walking downtown on Tuesday. She said she's being more cautious because of the current outbreak — for example, by wearing her mask even when she's outside.
"And I'm a whole lot more cognizant of, you know, keeping my space, maybe not meeting so many people."
Keith Mintuck, also walking downtown on Tuesday with his wife Gloria Francis, said he was "really stressed out about it."
"I'm worried about it because my wife is, she's an elder and I'm scared for her," he said.
The couple have both had their vaccine shots, Mintuck said, but he's worried because "we can still get it."
Yukon health officials have traced the latest outbreak to unvaccinated people and large gatherings such as at bars and house parties. Many recent cases are confirmed to be the gamma variant, which officials have described as more easily transmissible, especially among those not vaccinated.
From today’s streeter on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yukon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yukon</a>: One person did not want their name published but shared some thoughts about “reckless” behaviour she’s witnessed recently. <br><br>Including audio here: <a href="https://t.co/Evfdq5qGbV">pic.twitter.com/Evfdq5qGbV</a>—@YukonPhilippe
They've also acknowledged that it's possible to contract COVID-19 even when vaccinated — but say such cases are rare, and usually the result of prolonged interaction with an infected person.
Diane Bergoine in Whitehorse says she is definitely "more cautious" amid the current outbreak, despite being vaccinated herself.
"I'm really not looking forward to being sick," she said. "I know people who don't have vaccines, I try not to be around them. And just, yeah, less going out."
Meanwhile, Robert McCarthy said he's fed up with public health restrictions. He was in downtown Whitehorse on Tuesday wearing a mask — but simply to avoid a fine, he said.
"Everyone's attitude is different, right? People are getting short with it. We're tired of it. I guess this is how it's going to be from the way on now, like our children grow up with masks on their face, you know?" McCarthy said.
"It's just a bunch of bull."
Golden Horn resident Colin Bearisto disagrees — he says he's thankful to live in Yukon and has been carefully following public health guidelines "all the way along," and he's not about to stop now.
He says he thinks about his own vulnerability, being over the age of 60, and he also thinks about his toddler grandson — still too young to be vaccinated.
"I'm concerned," Bearisto said. "So, trying to maintain that 'safe six plus one,' you know, as best we can — the face coverings, and the hand-washing, and the whole thing."
With files from Philippe Morin
