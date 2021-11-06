'Widespread community transmission' of COVID-19 in Whitehorse, officials say

Yukon's acting chief medical officer says there is now "widespread community transmission" of COVID-19 in Whitehorse.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, Dr. Catherine Elliott says there is a growing number of infected people in the territorial capital, and many of them have no known connection to other cases.

"I am urging all Yukoners to wear a mask indoors and those who are not vaccinated to stick to six for their gatherings," said Elliott in a written statement.

"This is the time to use the protections we know well, and it has never been a better time to get vaccinated."

Health officials reported 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between noon Wednesday and noon Friday. Of those, 34 were in Whitehorse, five were in Carmacks and five in Watson Lake.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 102 active cases in Yukon. The majority of them are in Whitehorse.

Also on Friday, officials issued a new exposure notice: