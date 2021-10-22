Whitehorse councillors at odds over city hall renovations

Whitehorse city councillors are split about whether to proceed with major upgrades to their council building.

The renovation, initially approved in 2014, would drastically change the streetscape on Steele Street between Second Avenue and Front Street. It involves tearing down the old fire hall and the original city hall building, both built in the 1960s.

In its place will be an event space to replace the cenotaph on Second Avenue, and a transit hub area with indoor washrooms.

The building would also give more space to staff, who currently work in the basement of the current city hall or in leased office spaces around the city.

A rendering of the new city hall with the approved renovations. (City of Whitehorse )

City officials told councillors Monday night that building costs for supplies like steel have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total cost up to $26.2 million, up from the $24.7 million-dollar estimate provided this summer.

Most of the renovation's cost is covered by transfer payments and federal funding that have already been approved, officials said.

'We're looking at an expense that might not be necessary'

Councillor Kirk Cameron called in to question whether these renovations are needed at all.

"In North America … we think about something that's 15-20 years old," he said. "I just worry that we're looking at an expense here that might not be necessary."

Councillor Ted Laking agreed, pointing out that the budget for this project has risen from $9.7 million in 2014 to the recent $26.2 million estimate heard last night in chambers. He wants council to reconsider the renovations before costs start to "balloon" and the brunt falls on taxpayers, he said.

Councillor Ted Laking said alternatives should be considered so no added costs fall on the city or taxpayers so this project can go ahead. (Submitted by Ted Laking)

"We need to decide what's in the best interest of the city … for taxpayers in the long term and when is the right time to cut our losses," Laking said.

Officials said there's a risk that, if council decides to re-evaluate the project, that some of their core funding will be lost from the federal government.

Mayor Laura Cabott said the last council looked at alternatives, like just renovating the front of the building, but experts told them the current plan is the most cost-effective.

Cabott said she also had concerns about the rising costs, as did the previous council, but that the city is "out of time" to re-evaluate the renovations.

"It needs to start in the spring, so I suppose the option is we don't have a city council at all," she said.

To tackle climate change, 'this is a big way to do it'

The refurbished city hall would be heated by biomass fuel — making it Whitehorse's first net-zero building.

The renovations also improve energy efficiency to 70 per cent over national building codes.

Councillor Jocelyn Curteanu said that these renovations would be a serious way for the city to show that they're fighting the effects of climate change.

"We're in a climate emergency," Curteanu told council.

Councillor Jocelyn Curteanu said the renovations are a serious way to tackle climate change. Biomass heaters would make city hall Whitehorse's first net-zero emissions building. (Submitted by Jocelyn Curteanu)

"So if we're serious about tackling climate change, this is a big way to do it and with a lot of help from other governments. so despite the increased costs, I think it's well worth it."

Tendering for the project was supposed to happen in the fall, but officials say it's been delayed "for a few months," till early next year.

The renovations are on track to be finished sometime in 2023.