Whitehorse jail lacked authority to create Secure Living Unit, court rules

A Yukon judge has ruled that corrections officials did not have the authority to create the Secure Living Unit at the Whitehorse jail.

The decision by Supreme Court Justice Ron Veale stems from a complaint by convicted murderer Darryl Sheepway, who was held in the Secure Living Unit at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre (WCC) for more than 20 months, from August 2016 until his sentencing in May 2018.

Sheepway was convicted of second degree murder in January 2018. He was found guilty of killing Christopher Brisson in Whitehorse in 2015.

Sheepway argued that being held in the Secure Living Unit violated his charter rights, and he also challenged the legality of the Secure Living Unit under the Corrections Act.

Being held there amounted to being kept in separate confinement, Sheepway complained, and Supreme Court Justice Ron Veale agreed.

"The Secure Living Unit is separate confinement with a different label," Veale's decision reads.

The Secure Living Unit at WCC is distinct from the Segregation Unit, but Veale found very little difference between the two, other than the amount of time inmates are allowed out of their cells each day.

"The major difference is that the cells in the Secure Living Unit have a small television screen which are not in the cells in the Segregation Unit," the decision reads.

"What is important is the lack of meaningful human contact rather than the label attached."

Veale ruled that the creation of the Secure Living Unit at WCC must be set in regulation, under the Corrections Act, but that wasn't done. Rather, it was created through WCC policy.

"It is also my view that the creation of the Secure Living Unit in the WCC Policy Manual has resulted in WCC choosing to use confinement in the Secure Living Unit rather than the Separate Confinement regulation, thereby avoiding the procedural safeguards for inmates in s. 21 of the Corrections Regulation," Veale wrote.

Veale gave the Yukon government nine months to bring its confinement spaces within the regulations of the Act.

Officials must also enact a "fair process and effective review procedure prior to and during the confinement of inmates in the Secure Living Unit," the decision reads.

Veale did not rule on Sheepway's Charter rights.