Yukon man suing Whitehorse jail alleges he was beaten by correctional officers during manic episode

A Yukon man is suing the Whitehorse jail and a number of correctional staff, alleging he was badly beaten as he was experiencing mental health issues while being held in the arrest processing unit last year.

Dennis Day filed a statement of claim to the Yukon Supreme Court on Aug. 13 against nine defendants, including the attorney general of Yukon, the Whitehorse Correctional Centre (WCC), jail superintendent Robert Clarke and correctional services manager Michael Laffin.

The lawsuit also names five correctional officers allegedly involved in the beating that sent Day to the hospital — Aron Treusch, R. G. Dickson, Sean McKenzie, P. Theriault and an officer only identified as "Vanderham."

No statements of defence had been filed as of Aug. 20, and the lawsuit has not been tested at trial. The Yukon's justice department declined a request for comment.

According to his statement of claim, Day, who has bipolar disorder, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2020 following an "incident" outside the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter. He was taken to the WCC's arrest processing unit around 4 p.m. to await a court appearance the next day.

The unit, the lawsuit says, "is designed to provide onsite medical assessment and care" as well as supervision for people in custody, "with the objective to increase the safety and quality of care."

Day began to show signs of mania while being held in the unit, the lawsuit claims, but never received a medical assessment — nor was he properly searched.

'Unnecessary and violent' response, lawsuit alleges

Day's time in the unit was "uneventful" until the early hours of Feb. 28, 2020, the lawsuit continues, when Day wanted another blanket. He unsuccessfully tried to get the attention of a correctional officer for 15 minutes, after which, "in his manic state, set a blanket alight with a lighter that was not confiscated… to the prompt attention of the correctional officer on duty."

"The reaction of the WCC [arrest processing unit] was to assemble a Use of Force Team," the lawsuit says.

Day stomped out the fire when his door was opened. However, the lawsuit alleges the five correctional officers named as defendants "[stormed] in with full riot gear without attempting to de-escalate the situation."

Treusch and Dickson then allegedly "assaulted and battered Day … pushing him with extreme force with a shield into the wall of the unit, causing him to fall, hitting his head against the wall, punching him, and violently restrained him with a painful wrist hold."

The three remaining officers "supported the use of force approach" and "did not intervene or attempt to de-escalate the situation," the lawsuit alleges.

Day suffered a head injury, a cut to his scalp, scrapes to his arms and hands and soft tissue injuries to his spine, according to the statement of claim. He was taken to Whitehorse General Hospital by ambulance to have his wounds cleaned and dressed, as well as to get stitches on his head.

The lawsuit argues the measures allegedly taken by the corrections officers were "unnecessary and violent under the circumstances." It also argues Day's Charter rights — specifically, the section protecting life, liberty and security of person, and the section guarding against cruel and unusual punishment — were violated.

All defendants owed Day a duty of care "to take all reasonable steps to keep him safe" while he was in custody but failed to do so, the statement of claim continues.

It also alleges the jail "had no properly trained staff, proper guidelines, and policy in place to make the [arrest processing unit] safe for the processing of prisoners with mental disabilities" and that the WCC's "default approach" for managing people in the unit was the use-of-force team.

Day is seeking compensation for a number of damages, including for the alleged physical and psychological injuries he continues to suffer as a result of the incident, as well as legal costs of the action.

'The unit fails,' lawyer says

In an email to the CBC, Day's lawyer, Susan Roothman, said the creation of the arrest processing unit at the WCC "flowed from the death" of Raymond Silverfox, who died in the Whitehorse RCMP's "drunk tank" in 2008.

A 2010 review on policing in the Yukon recommended the territorial justice department construct the arrest processing unit, citing public concerns over Silverfox's treatment and death.

A project summary on Public Safety Canada's website states that one of the key objectives of the unit is to "increase the safety and quality of care for persons being held in police custody."

Roothman, in her email, wrote that as of a 2016 inspection report, most use-of-force incidents at the WCC can be traced to the unit.

"The unit fails," she wrote, "if you look at the stated purpose for its existence."