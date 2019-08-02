Thieving foxes spur Whitehorse resident to create lost-and-found box

Lose a sandal or a baseball glove to the larcenous foxes in Whitehorse's Copper Ridge neighbourhood? There's a box for that.

As of last Tuesday afternoon, a front lawn on Lazulite Drive, near Diamond Way, has had a box to pick up and drop off items taken by the community's pesky residents.

"They are definitely entitled, and they should be because we built those houses on their wilderness property, really," said Monique Levesque, the creator of the box.

The foxes are notorious for their sticky fingers , but the particularly brazen among them, namely the kits, have become more "entitled" than in previous years, she said.

The cardboard box, about 60 centimetres wide and 90 centimetres long, has "Fox Depot" written on it in all-caps with red duct tape.

Last Friday, there were approximately 40 items inside, including baseball gloves, running shoes, work gloves, sandals, a shoe for a child and a foam clog.

The items inside of the "Fox Depot" include sandals and work gloves. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Levesque said she has seen at least two people reunite with their missing belongings, including with an expensive work boot, though she suspects there have been even more because of the fluctuating number of items inside the box.

"It's pretty cool to see," she said, adding that about 40 to 50 people have checked out the box already.

Levesque estimated about 60 to 70 items have appeared in the box at different times so far.

The foxes have also taken toys normally reserved for domesticated animals in the community, she said — "Squeaky ones are the preferred ones, for sure."

Originally, Levesque planned to present the items she had found at her home during a later garage sale, but, "I was like, 'OK, this is too much, let's do something.'"

It became a family affair — her son got the box, and her daughter came up with the name.

A fox resting in the backyard of a home in the Copper Ridge area. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"We had a running gag, really, of saying that we're sure that they're starting a baseball team because, in the space of about one week, we had five to six baseball gloves disappearing, and they're really high-end baseball gloves," Levesque said.

Some have also taken to sleeping on the street, she said. "The car will have to go around because they will not move."

Despite their trouble-making ways, Levesque described the foxes as "a delight."

People have posted about items they have found on their property, believed to have been put there by foxes, on a community Facebook page, and Canada Post community mailboxes have also become de facto lost-and-found spaces.

Levesque said it has been encouraging to see the community embrace the box. Whether or not they're looking for an item, if seeing the box makes them smile, "then that's altogether a better day."