Thieves are stealing expensive tools from Whitehorse builders

Some home-building contractors in Whitehorse say they've been losing thousands of dollars' worth of tools and equipment to thieves.

"They're stealing anything that will give them fast money — compressors, framing nailers, anything big, anything that's worth money," said Wanda Organ of Organ Construction.

"We've got about $15,000 worth of tools stolen, and it's hard."

Organ said the thefts started happening to her company and others over the winter, and that it's gotten worse. She said the thieves are breaking into trailers at construction sites to get at the equipment.

'Our expenses are very high,' said Wanda Organ of Organ Construction. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"Whoever is breaking in is doing a real nice, dandy job and it's not good for us. Our expenses are very high," she said.

Some contractors say the Whistle Bend neighbourhood is the main problem area. That's where a lot of new homes are being built, and many building sites are out of sight from other residential areas.

Jeff Erasmus of North Bound Design and Build said one of his company's trailers was broken into in Whistle Bend.

"The door was pried open, after which time they managed to cut through the back door of the trailer, and we had somewhere between $5,000 to $10,000 dollars' worth of equipment taken," he said.

Marks can be seen on a construction trailer that was allegedly pried open by thieves. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Erasmus said his company is starting to purchase sea containers to store its equipment, instead of cargo trailers. Sea containers are much harder to break into, he said.

"We're just trying to get so it's one step ahead of the people who are looking to steal," he said.

Like Organ, Erasmus said the thefts are affecting his business. The construction trade is very competitive in Whitehorse, and it's hard to swallow those extra costs, he said.

"Those are costs that have to translate into increased selling prices on homes. It factors into our hourly rates when we're calculating prices for commercial and residential projects," he said.

'Those are costs that have to translate into increased selling prices on homes,' said Jeff Erasmus of North Bound Design and Build. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Erasmus believes the stolen goods don't stay in Yukon. He said they haven't turned up in any local pawn shops.

"So it just has us believing that they must be going somewhere else. Otherwise there's going to be a contractor somewhere in town who's got a hell of a set of tools."