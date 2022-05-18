City of Whitehorse closes off more areas near landslide

The City of Whitehorse has placed fencing around the Hanson and Hawkins Street park, as well as around the lot on 5th Avenue, after discovering several new tension cracks along the escarpment above Robert Service Way.

There is no risk to homes, the city said.

In a public service announcement Wednesday, the city added its surveys show groundwater continuing to flow down the face of the escarpment and mud flows happening in the afternoons.

"These signs indicate a potential for additional slides to occur," the announcement states.

A map shows the area now closed off along the escarpment. The city placed additional fencing after it found more water seepage and tension cracks along the escarpment. (Submitted by City of Whitehorse)

A landslide happened on April 30 when about 3,000 to 4,000 cubic metres of sand, silt and clay fell from the escarpment across Robert Service Way and the Millennium Trail and into the Yukon River.

City crews still haven't been able to clear the debris from the landslide because the continued seepage of water and the tension cracks in the area make it too dangerous.

The city is asking residents to continue avoiding the area.