City of Whitehorse cleans up landslide debris

The clean up of debris from the April 30 landslide on Robert Service Way is almost done, according to the City of Whitehorse.

Construction of a 100-metre wide sheet pile wall, to help prevent any future slide from crossing the roadway, is scheduled to begin Friday.

The city said the construction of the wall is expected to cost about $450,000 and take between seven and 10 days.

The reopening of Robert Service Way, one of two main thoroughfares into downtown Whitehorse, is expected to happen once construction of the wall is finished.

Officials said when the road is reopens, it will likely have temporary traffic controls in place until the end of June.

Robert Service Way, after some of the debris form the April 30 landslide has been removed. (Submitted by City of Whitehorse)

'Significant activity' along parts of the escarpment

The landslide last month saw an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 cubic metres of sand, silt and clay fall from the escarpment across Robert Service Way, the Millennium Trail and into the Yukon River.

Officials said they hadn't been able to clean it up until now because the area had remained unstable since the slide happened, and it was possible another slide could happen.

In a news release Thursday, the city said parts of the escarpment, which borders the west side of downtown, continue to show signs of "significant activity."

The release states there are new and growing tension cracks along parts of the escarpment, and some slumping. The city closed some areas near the escarpment – around Hanson and Hawkins Street parks as well as around the lot on 5th Avenue – on May 18 after it discovered new tension cracks in the area.

The city said it is continuing to monitor the entire escarpment and is responding to any new slides.