Polls close in Whitehorse municipal election
City will have new mayor for 1st time in nearly a decade
Polls have closed in Whitehorse's municipal election, and votes are now being counted for the next mayor and council.
The city's seven polling stations closed at 8 p.m. Two advance polls were held last week.
Three people ran for mayor — Patti Balsillie, Laura Cabott and Samson Hartland. The winner will replace Dan Curtis, who served three terms as mayor before deciding not to run again.
Cabott and Hartland have served as city councillors, and Balsillie is new to city politics.
Seventeen people ran for the six seats on council.
The new mayor and council will serve a three-year term.
More to come.
