Whitehorse chiropractor reflects on 1st Olympics with Chinese rowing team as team preps for next competition

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics might be over for the Chinese men's rowing team — but training isn't, says a Whitehorse chiropractor who works with team.

The rowers are preparing for the China Games — which are two times bigger than the Olympics when it comes to the number of events and athletes involved, said Dr. Brenna MacPhail.

The preparation is helping her not feel so deflated now that the Games are in the rear view mirror, she said.

"They're on the go, so I'm still on the go with them which is keeping me occupied," said MacPhail from Wuhan, China, where she's quarantining with the team.

The last few weeks at the Olympics have been "non-stop," she said.

The athletes she works with were getting up to train at 4 a.m. or 4:30 a.m. every day.

"We'd get on the water, go for a paddle, come back, eat in the village, sleep in the village," she said. "And then we'd go back for training again."

This was MacPhail's first Olympics, but she didn't notice it was closed to spectators.

"I know there's a lot of talk about it being an empty Olympics, but it really didn't feel that way when you were there," she said.

"Everyone is just so happy to be there."

'My heart is still in Canada'

MacPhail's position with the team is uniquely immersive — as a sports medicine practitioner for a Chinese team, she lives with the athletes and spends most of her time with them.

"They're your teammates, as opposed to just being their chiropractor, just being their point of contact once a day," she said.

The Chinese rowing team is walking away from the Olympics with a gold medal and two bronze medals. The athletes MacPhail was responsible for won bronze in the men's double sculls final.

"With rowing, I know my alliances, I know where my work has gone," she said, laughing when asked what it was like being a Canadian working with a Chinese team.

"Luckily my boats didn't come up against the Canadians at all."

She did cheer for Canadians teams though.

"My heart is still in Canada — that will never change."