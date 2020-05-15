Yukon installs new information stop in Whitehorse for travellers passing through

The Yukon government says a new information station will be set up on the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse, to help enforce COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In a news release, the government says the station will be set up starting Friday at the intersection with Robert Service Way. It says the purpose is to ensure that "non-resident travellers stay on their designated route and do not travel into Whitehorse."

Yukon implemented border restrictions under the territory's Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA) last month.

Right now, entry to Yukon is forbidden to anybody but Yukon residents and their families, critical and essential workers, people in transit through the territory, and people exercising Indigenous and treaty rights.

The government now has four mandated routes for people travelling through the territory to Alaska.

The government says CEMA enforcement officers are now in place in Carmacks, Mayo, Dawson, Ross River, Faro, Haines Junction, Old Crow, Teslin and Watson Lake.

RCMP in all communities may also issue fines or arrest anybody found violating CEMA orders.

The government is expected to release a reopening plan for the territory later on Friday, but officials have said that border restrictions will not likely be lifted any time soon.