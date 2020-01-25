Alaska Highway shooting investigated as attempted homicide, RCMP say

RCMP in Whitehorse say they're now investigating a shooting along the Alaska Highway in the Porter Creek area as an attempted homicide.

On Friday, RCMP said they were called to the area early that afternoon. There they found an empty Hyundai Sonata near Centennial Street and Wann Road that appeared to have been shot at.

In a news release Saturday, police say investigators found the two occupants of the vehicle uninjured.

They say the incident is targeted and related to "illicit drug trade and organized crime."

RCMP are continuing to search for the suspect. They say he is black, approximately six-feet tall, possibly driving a small, light-coloured SUV, like a Toyota RAV4. He fled north on the Alaska Highway.

Police advise people not to approach anyone or any vehicle matching those descriptions, but to call RCMP at 667-5555.