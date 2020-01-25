Whitehorse RCMP look for possible victims, suspects in apparent shooting incident

Whitehorse RCMP are looking for a suspect, and any potential victims, in a shooting incident on the Alaska Highway on Friday.

In a news release, police say they were called to the Porter Creek neighbourhood early Friday afternoon. There they found an empty Hyundai Sonata near Centennial Street and Wann Road that appeared to have been shot at.

Police say they're reviewing video surveillance footage from nearby businesses. They're looking for potential victims and a suspect.

The release says an identified suspect reportedly fled north on the Alaska Highway in a small light-coloured SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV4. He's described as a black man, approximately six feet tall.

Police advise people not to approach anyone or any vehicle matching those descriptions, but to call RCMP at 667-5555.

RCMP say they're pursuing several leads, and advised residents on Friday to expect a police presence in the area.